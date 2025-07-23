Jayden Daniels Addresses Terry McLaurin's Absence at Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute
Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin did not attend the first day of the team's training camp on Tuesday, as he is still waiting for a new contract extension.
His quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed the situation ahead of Wednesday's camp, and he said that there are no problems between him and McLaurin, that this is strictly business in the NFL. Daniels has also continued speaking with McLaurin this offseason as they've built a strong relationship off the field.
Daniels isn't worried about clicking with McLaurin on the field whenever he gets back, either.
"I think it's an overstated thing. Obviously, me and Terry got a very good relationship, and that's just the business of the NFL," Daniels said. "Whenever that time comes and he’s back on the field, I don’t think we’ll miss a beat.”
Daniels and McLaurin created a special quarterback-receiver duo on the field last season during Daniels's rookie campaign. The receiver caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024–25. It was his fifth season in a row with at least 77 catches and 1,000 yards.
Hopefully the duo will be back to making that magic on the field again sooner rather than later.