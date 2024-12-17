Adam Schefter Roasts Doug Gottlieb's Coaching Record During Social Media Feud
Doug Gottlieb just got hammered by Adam Schefter on social media.
On Monday night, Gottlieb ripped a report from Schefter that claimed Sacramento State was in talks to hire Michael Vick as its head football coach and had raised $50 million in NIL money as it attempts to move into the FBS. Schefter fired back mercilessly.
Here's the original report from Schefter:
Gottlieb's reaction is below.
Schefter responded at first by refuting Gottlieb's post, but then the ESPN NFL insider went for the jugular.
Ouch. That is an absolute mauling from Schefter.
Gottlieb is in his first season as the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and things haven't gone well. The Phoenix are 2-10, 0-3 in the Horizon League, and as Schefter pointed out, have lost seven in a row.
Despite his coaching duties, Gottlieb has continued to host his daily radio Fox Sports radio show.