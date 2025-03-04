Adam Schefter Makes Surprising Prediction for Where Sam Darnold Will Land in Free Agency
Sam Darnold had one of the most surprising 2024 seasons as he filled in for an injured J.J. McCarthy and led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14–3 record. Now he is set to become a free agent and with a number of NFL teams needing help at quarterback, it will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old USC product will land.
ESPN's Adam Schefter thinks Darnold will end up in a familiar spot. That spot? Back with the Vikings. The NFL insider believes the Vikings make the most sense because McCarthy is still recovering from his injury and Darnold could come back on a deal that is good for both sides.
"As we tape this Tuesday morning early, 8:30 a.m. or so, the Vikings are not expected to [franchise] tag Sam Darnold. It would not be surprising if the two sides figured out some sort of short-term contract that enabled the Vikings to get Sam Darnold, that enabled him to get paid, that enabled them to run in back in the event that J.J. McCarthy is not fully ready this season from his knee injury, or struggles in the preseason, or experiences whatever type of setback there is," Schefter said on his podcast. "So to me, Sam Darnold to Minnesota makes sense but now that he’s not going to be tagged, other teams are going to have their say. So we’ll see if there is a team out there, like the New York Giants, that makes a compelling enough offer to pry loose Sam Darnold. My guess, as we tape this, is no. My guess is the one that makes the most sense is Minnesota. It’s not exactly what Sam Darnold would have hoped for or wanted but it’s still a favorable outcome in my mind."
Depth at quarterback is always important, which the Vikings learned firsthand last season. It will be interesting to see if they are able to run it back with Darnold, or if some other team will break the bank for him.