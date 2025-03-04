Vikings Reportedly 'Unlikely' to Place Franchise Tag on Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings are unlikely to place the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of the deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday.
Rapoport added that the Vikings and Darnold are still looking at options to keep Darnold with the Vikings, but Darnold is also now set to hit free agency next week. The NFL's legal tampering period begins next Monday, March 10, and free agency starts at 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
There appears to be interest from both sides in Darnold returning to the Vikings, but Darnold is now the top quarterback available this offseason since Matthew Stafford opted to return to the Los Angeles Rams.
Darnold is coming off a resurgent season that saw him throw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2024 while earning his first career Pro Bowl bid. After struggling early in his career with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, the 2018 No. 3 pick thrived under Kevin O'Connell's scheme this season.
Though Darnold succeeded with the Vikings and helped them return to the playoffs, the Vikings also have 2024 No. 10 pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings after he missed his entire rookie season because of a torn meniscus. McCarthy could need time to be ready after sitting out in '24, and Darnold could remain as a bridge quarterback, but it might not be wise for the Vikings to pay Darnold if they plan to turn to McCarthy in the near future, depending on what the veteran is looking for.
If the Vikings and Darnold are unable to get a deal done, Darnold could very well draw a large contract from a team in need of a quarterback. There are a number of teams that fit the bill this offseason, but unlike last year when six quarterbacks were viewed as potential first-rounders in the draft, only two quarterbacks are widely seen as first-round picks in 2025: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
Between the amount of teams in need of a quarterback and the lack of strong options in free agency and the draft, Darnold could very well be in high demand by the time next week rolls around.