SI

Adam Thielen's Family Had Cutest Reaction to News of Vikings Trade

Liam McKeone

Adam Thielen was traded back to the Vikings on Wednesday.
Adam Thielen was traded back to the Vikings on Wednesday. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday brought news of a homecoming for Adam Thielen, as the veteran wideout was traded by the Panthers to the Vikings. Thielen grew up in Minnesota, attended Minnesota State, and played for the franchise for nearly a decade before heading to Carolina in free agency two years ago. So it is indeed a homecoming in every sense of the word for the 35-year-old receiver.

There was nobody more excited to hear about the move than Thielen's family. In particular his daughter had an adorable reaction to learning she was heading back to Minnesota. In a video shared by Thielen's wife, Caitlin, to her Instagram story the wideout is captured celebrating the trade with his daughter in the cutest way possible, with the two chanting "We're going home!"

Usually a player and his family (understandably) have the opposite reaction to a sudden change in job and home, so if anything the joy of the Thielen family makes for a nice breath of fresh air.

Fans will be glad to see him back, too. In nine seasons Thielen made two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team in Vikings purple. Not only is there a big need for his production with Jordan Addison set to miss the start of the season, Thielen has proven himself a reliable set of hands who should make for a valuable addition to the Justin Jefferson/Addison duo once everyone is back in the lineup. Plus Thielen gets a chance to compete; the Panthers aren't quite playoff contenders yet while the Vikings are coming off a 14-3 season.

A heartwarming reunion for the Thielens and the Vikings, as well as one that should serve both sides quite well.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL