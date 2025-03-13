Adam Thielen to Return to Panthers for 12th NFL Season
The Carolina Panthers and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed to terms on a revised contract, sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Thielen, 34, will be returning for his 12th NFL season in 2025.
Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers back in March of 2023. Thielen, who hadn't eclipsed the 1000-yard mark since the 2018 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, hauled in 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games in his first season in Carolina.
Thielen was limited to just 10 games in his second season in Carolina in '24 after suffering a hamstring injury during a Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But, after returning in Week 12, Thielen proceeded to post 50-plus receiving yards in five of the Panthers' last seven games.
Thielen, in a story for the team's website , admitted that he thought the final game of the '24 season was the last of his career. But after taking two weeks to mull over his future, Thielen said he decided to return for one more season.
And he will do so on a revised deal.