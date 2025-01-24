The AFC West Has the NFL's Wildest Set of Coaches After Raiders Hire
Another seat on the NFL coaching carousel was filled on Friday morning, with the Las Vegas Raiders bringing in veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the franchise.
The move puts Carroll, who will be 74 by the start of the 2025 season, in position to become the oldest head coach in the history of the league. His hiring also fills out what is an incredible foursome of head coaches in the AFC West.
As of Friday, the four coaches of the AFC West are as follows: Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders, Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos, and Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Between the four of them, that’s 67 years of NFL head coaching experience, 46 playoff appearances, and five Super Bowl rings. Comparatively, the AFC East’s four head coaches have a combined 17 years of experience, 12 playoff appearances, and zero rings.
The collective star power of the division’s coaching staff brought up plenty of reactions from across social media.
If Hard Knocks decides to do another season that tracks an entire division, as they did with the AFC North this past year, we have a proposal.