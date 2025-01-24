Raiders Reach Agreement With Pete Carroll to Become Franchise's Next Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement with Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll to become the franchise's next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Carroll and the Raiders have reached a deal on a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year, per Schefter. Carroll lands in Las Vegas after just a one-year hiatus from the sideline after he stepped away from the Seahawks following the 2023 season.
The Carroll hire is also be a bit of a full-circle moment for Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady, who has been noted as a key decision maker in the coaching search, won one of his seven iconic Super Bowl titles against a Carroll-led Seahawks team on Feb. 1, 2015.
The 73-year-old Carroll, who is never short on enthusiasm or energy, replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired at the end of this past season.