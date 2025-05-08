AFC West Offseason Report Card: Broncos Closing In on Chiefs
The AFC West was the strongest division in the conference last year, and it has the makings of being such again in 2025.
After a terrific showing last year, the Denver Broncos appear to be riding an arrow pointing up, while the Kansas City Chiefs are still an excellent bet to not only win the division for a 10th consecutive year, but perhaps become only the second team in NFL history to reach four consecutive Super Bowls.
As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they’re hoping to make a second consecutive playoff appearance, but whether they did enough to accomplish that remains to be seen. And in Las Vegas, the Raiders have a new coach, a new quarterback and new hope.
Let’s dive in and grade all four teams, starting with the Broncos.
Denver Broncos
Offseason grade: B+
Key additions: TE Evan Engram, CB Jahdae Barron, S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw
Key losses: P Riley Dixon, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, CB Tremon Smith
Denver went into this offseason with the mission of not sliding backward after going 10–7 and reaching the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. It seems general manager George Paton has succeeded in that regard.
While the Broncos didn’t add a litany of big contracts, they wisely picked up some key free agents that will help in multiple areas. If the team struggled in any defensive area last year, it was at linebacker. Enter Greenlaw, who despite being limited to two games in 2024 because of an Achilles injury sustained in Super Bowl LVIII, is a good bet on a three-year deal. Then there’s the addition of another former San Francisco 49ers star in Hufanga, who will slot in next to Brandon Jones.
Finally, the offense needed some added punch and got some with Engram, who came over after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Engram played in only nine games last year but in 2023 was named a Pro Bowler with 114 receptions and 963 yards. If rookie running back RJ Harvey can be an immediate contributor, the unit has some punch.
Kansas City Chiefs
Offseason grade: B
Key additions: OT Jaylon Moore, OT Josh Simmons, S Mike Edwards, CB Kristian Fulton, DT Jerry Tillery, QB Gardner Minshew II
Key losses: OG Joe Thuney, S Justin Reid, RB Samaje Perine, WR DeAndre Hopkins, DT Tershawn Wharton
The Chiefs didn’t make any flashy moves, but they also didn’t need to. Their biggest addition (literally) was Moore, who comes over from the 49ers on a two-year, $30 million deal after starting 12 games over four seasons with San Francisco. If Simmons is healthy, the first-rounder could provide competition for the job.
Kansas City also did well to bring in Fulton on a two-year deal and Edwards for 2025, while retaining linebacker Nick Bolton, edge rusher Charles Omenihu, receiver Marquise Brown, running back Kareem Hunt and defensive tackle Mike Pennel. In the draft, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and wideout Jalen Royals could play key roles.
For the Chiefs, much of how their upcoming campaign shakes out will be determined by whether the left side of the line, led by Moore or Simmons and second-year guard Kingsley Suamataia, can hold up.
Las Vegas Raiders
Offseason grade: C+
Key additions: QB Geno Smith, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Ashton Jeanty, CB Eric Stokes, S Jeremy Chinn, LB Elandon Roberts
Key losses: LB Robert Spillane, CB Nate Hobbs, S Marcus Epps, S Tre’von Moehrig, LB Divine Deablo, QB Gardner Minshew
The Raiders improved at head coach and quarterback, the two most important places on any football team’s ledger. First, they brought in 73-year-old Pete Carroll to run the show, giving the organization some chops after years of floundering. Then, they traded for Smith, a veteran who played for Carroll during their shared time with the Seattle Seahawks.
That said, the rest of the roster is still a giant question mark. The offensive line has a quality player in Kolton Miller at left tackle, but the other spots are either handled by youngsters such as Jeanty, their first-round running back, or held down by underwhelming names. The offense will essentially go through second-year sensation Brock Bowers at tight end along with Jeanty.
Finally, can the defense do enough to win games? The front four is excellent with Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, but will the back seven hold up after the losses of Deablo, Spillane and Hobbs?
Los Angeles Chargers
Offseason grade: D
Key additions: RB Najee Harris, OG Mekhi Becton, RB Omarion Hampton, WR Mike Williams, CB Donte Jackson, CB Ben St.-Juste
Key losses: CB Kristian Fulton, CB Asante Samuel Jr., edge Joey Bosa, WR Joshua Palmer
The Chargers had a chance to truly vault themselves into the conversation as a contender with top-five cap space entering the offseason and an 11-win team already in the stable.
Instead, Los Angeles largely stood around and did nothing. Yes, the free-agent class was weak, and overspending is never a good idea, but the Chargers didn’t meaningfully improve. They allowed running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Josh Palmer to hit free agency, replacing them with Harris, Hampton and Williams. Defensively, they released Bosa, watched Samuel and Fulton leave in free agency and signed Jackson.
All told, the offseason was a net negative. The only group stronger than it once was is the interior offensive line, which, even with Mekhi Becton, still needs more. Los Angeles has to hope its draft class is ready to contribute immediately.