A.J. Brown Had Cryptic Tweet After Another Quiet Game in Eagles' Win vs. Bucs
The Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the Buccaneers in a close game on Sunday. But not everyone is feeling as joyous as others inside the organization, or so it would seem.
After another quiet game in Week 4, star wide receiver A.J. Brown took to social media to post a Bible verse.
"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way," read the passage shared by Brown on X.
Brown had just two receptions for seven yards in Philadelphia's win. Quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to get him involved, but they only connected on two of Brown's nine targets. It's the second game this season in which the star wideout has had less than 10 yards, and he's only surpassed 30 yards once in 2025.
While he's certainly pleased to be undefeated, it's not surprising to see his social media activity suggests he's hungry for a bigger role in the offense.
Brown has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the Eagles. This year, he's on pace for just 642 yards, which would be a career low. Brown has not been afraid to make his frustrations publicly known. Last year, he was spotted on the sideline reading a book in what became a viral moment during a game in which he wasn't heavily involved in the offense.
He'll be hoping to hear his number called more frequently in Week 5 when the Eagles take on the Broncos.