A.J. Brown, Marshon Lattimore Scuffle After Eagles TD vs. Commanders Late in First Half
The Philadelphia Eagles scored their third touchdown of the NFC championship game late in the first half, and things got feisty afterwards.
Following a penalty on the Washington Commanders in the end zone, the Eagles lined up for first-and-goal from the one-yard line with just under two minutes to go. Jalen Hurts was tush-pushed into the end zone for the score to put Philly up 20-12. In the immediate aftermath of the touchdown, star Eagles wideout A.J. Brown got into a physical scuffle with Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore.
Lattimore, who has a well-earned reputation of getting in his opponents' faces, was the only one flagged for the altercation. Both players were shoving at each other's facemasks and Brown managed to knock Lattimore's off before the Washington corner returned the favor.
It was surprising to see only Lattimore flagged for the altercation, which had been building all drive; Lattimore and Brown had gotten into it with each other in the lead-up to Philly's TD. But it actually worked out for Washington. The penalty encouraged the Eagles to attempt a two-point conversion to go up nine points, but they failed, and the Commanders kept it within eight points thanks in part to Lattimore's penalty.
The fireworks may only be beginning in this NFC East rivalry matchup.