Saquon Barkley’s Sideline Celebration After Beautiful 60-Yard TD Run Was Too Good

He's unbelievable.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley running in a 60-yard touchdown vs. the Washington Commanders on Jan. 26, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley running in a 60-yard touchdown vs. the Washington Commanders on Jan. 26, 2025. / NFL / Twitter / Screenshot
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkely has done it again.

Just seconds into the Birds' opening drive in the NFC Championship, Barkley caught a quick pitch from quarterback Jalen Hurts, expertly evaded a tackle, and ran it all the way home—a 60-yard touchdown in the blink of an eye.

Once on the sidelines, the running back was positively hyped up, cheering, jumping, and running to celebrate with his teammates.

Watch that celebration below:

Barkley has put up a monster performance in his first season with the Birds, and it's even more beautiful when you consider he only had one playoff appearance with the New York Giants (his now-viral tweet from last year is that much more poetic). Well, he's back in the postseason now—and successfully made his mark.

Brigid Kennedy
