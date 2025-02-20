A.J. Brown's Quirky Pregame Routine Includes Listening to Adele Playlist in the Dark
We all know what Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown does during a game to get in the zone and focus—he reads the book Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy.
But what does Brown do before an NFL game to get pumped up? He has another quirky routine—starting with him sitting in a dark room by himself.
"When I get in that mode right before, I'mma watch some Julio [Jones] highlights really quick. First of all, I'm in the room by myself, pitch black, watching Julio, 'cause I'm like 'If he could do it, I can do it,'" Brown said on Kickin' It With Dee. "But, there's one song 'Hometown Glory' by Adele, and it just take me there. I'm telling you I don't know what it do. I don't know what it do, it just take me there."
This routine definitely helped him this season. In 13 regular season games, Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored one touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs to earn his first ring.
Brown probably won't be changing up anything next season to mess with the mojo.