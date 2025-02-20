A.J. Brown Candidly Explained Why Eagles' Super Bowl Win Wasn’t That Satisfying
The Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX brought the City of Brotherly Love to life as Eagles fans jubilantly celebrated their team’s second Super Bowl in franchise history.
One member of the team, A.J. Brown, didn’t exactly share the same elated experiences.
Days after the big game, Brown posted a surprisingly disgruntled message on social media after the blowout victory in which he said his feelings of being a champion were “short-lived.”
The Eagles star clarified his comments this week on an appearance on the Kickin’ It With Dee podcast in which he claimed people took his post the wrong way. Some assumed Brown felt unhappy because he wasn’t too involved in the win, reeling in just three catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.
However, the Pro Bowl wideout insisted he wasn’t being selfish and that he truly was just disappointed by the post-Super Bowl high.
“I wrote the post and it was just like, it wasn’t fulfilling,” Brown said. “It didn’t do anything for me. It didn’t do a lot for me that I thought. ... Even watching people win Super Bowls, I’m like, ‘Oh they’re happy, they’re celebrating in the locker room, drinking and stuff.’
“I’m just like okay, alright that’s how I supposed to feel. And I'm in the locker room after we win… I’m trying to feel how I pictured it, you know what I'm saying? My expectations of it. And I was totally wrong. I even sat down in the locker room for a second ‘cause I got tipsy ‘cause I don’t drink… I was just like, ‘Man, this is cool but I’m ready to go.’”
Brown went on to elaborate about his love for the game and what really gets his blood pumping.
“I really love the game. And it ain’t for attention, it ain’t for the money, cars, clothes, not even for the trophy,” continued Brown. “It’s the daily grind and me putting in that time and me believing in something that can’t nobody see but me… The part where I get the thrill from is when somebody challenges me and tries to take what’s on my plate. That’s my fix.”
Brown, who remains under contract with the Eagles until 2029, capped off his third campaign in Philly and will no doubt have plenty more chances to satiate his “fix” as the Birds try to defend their title next season.