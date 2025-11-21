A.J. Brown Shuts Down Question About Jalen Hurts Amid Eagles’ Rumored Drama
Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown has had no shortage of disgruntled comments while speaking with media this season as he seemingly remains an afterthought in the offense week in and week out. On Thursday, it was what Brown didn't say that may have stood out.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini dropped a report earlier this week claiming there was frustration within the Eagles' building with quarterback Jalen Hurts, specifically with "his approach against zone coverage" and hesitancy to throw "in tight windows" or downfield.
NFL pundits and former Eagles players alike have already weighed in on the matter, but Brown made his first comments—or lack thereof—about Russini's report on Thursday.
During Brown's media availability, someone started to ask him about Hurts and the report. Halfway through the question, Brown started shaking his head and politely told the reporter, "Ask me about Dallas. Thank you."
It's a bit strange to see Brown stay tight-lipped about a topic given how vocal he's been after games, but it makes sense that the star wideout may want to keep the in-house stuff in-house.
Hurts had a more direct response to the reported frustrations with him within the Eagles organization and said Wednesday: "I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well. I never run away from holding myself accountable and I think that’s exactly what I’ve taken the approach of doing."
The Eagles probably don't want this drama following them around as they try to defend their Super Bowl title this winter and will be doing their best to focus on football. They'll look to extend their four-game win streak when they take on the Cowboys on the road on Sunday.