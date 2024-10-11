SI

Al Michaels Calmly Calls Seahawks Player Throwing Up During Seahawks–49ers Game

Stephen Douglas

Laviska Shenault throws up during the Seahawks - 49ers game.
Laviska Shenault throws up during the Seahawks - 49ers game. / Amazon Prime
Laviska Shenault got the Seattle Seahawks back into their Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers with a 97-yard kick return touchdown in the third quarter. It obviously took a lot out of him as he was later shown on the sideline puking.

The Amazon Prime broadcast cut to him right as he was vomiting and it was clearly a surprise to play-by-play man Al Michaels who was pointing out Nick Bosa when fans were shown video of a Seahawks player throwing up. Michaels paused for a moment before saying, "sickness on the sideline" and immediately going back to the call.

Here's the video. It is exactly what it has been described as.

Here's that kickoff if you need a palate cleanser.

Shortly after Shenault was shown throwing up ,the Seahawks capped another drive with a touchdown to make it a one possession game.

