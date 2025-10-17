Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit Couldn't Handle Joe Flacco’s Shocked Reaction to Drop
Joe Flacco relied heavily on Ja'Marr Chase in his second start with the Bengals. During Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, Flacco threw 23 balls Chase's way.
The star wide receiver finished with 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, but the numbers could have been better. Chase dropped a touchdown one play before he caught his touchdown and he also bobbled a long pass on the sideline that was turned into an incompletion late in the first half.
But what was most surprising to everyone, inlcuding Flacco, was when Chase came across the middle and dropped a pass during the fourth quarter. You could tell the veteran quarterback was surprised because Amazon had an incredible shot of him reacting to the drop like it was one of the wildest things he'd ever seen.
And Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit loved it.
The Prime Video announcers were in the middle of sarcastically admonishing Chase who was having a huge game when they saw the replay of Flacco's face and cracked up.
Flacco finished with 342 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Bengals won for the first time in a month. You'd be forgiven if you were as shocked as Flacco was on this play.