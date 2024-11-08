Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit Can't Help but Laugh at Profane Ravens Fan
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were on the call for Amazon Prime on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 as the Cincinnati Bengals took a 21-7 lead early in the second half over the Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens fans were understandably frustrated as the home team struggled to move the ball or put points on the board against their AFC North rivals. After the Bengals forced the Ravens to punt for the fifth time of the evening, the crowd started to boo.
As Michaels commented on the booing, Prime Video showed a Ravens fan going on a NSFW rant. Al and Kirk couldn't help but laugh.
The fan's message? "Come on guys! You look like a--holes out here!"
It's hard not to laugh.
The good news for that fan is that the Ravens' defense then forced a turnover and the offense turned that into a touchdown.