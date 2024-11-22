Al Michaels Constantly Perplexed by Shirtless Browns Fans During Snowy 'TNF' Game
The Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on a snowy Thursday night in Week 12. The weather steadily deteriorated as the game went on and by the fourth quarter it was basically a white-out.
Despite the snow and the freezing temperatures, there were plenty of Browns fans who opted to take their shirts off during the game. Amazon Prime Video's cameras kept finding and showing them, and play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels kept reacting.
At one point Michaels tried to make sense of the madness telling Kirk Herbstreit, "I don't know man. I... You gotta be outta your... I think you're out of your mind. You're looking for a non-stop to the Cleveland clinic after this."
While Al was clearly dismayed by the shirtless fans, Herbstreit seemed mostly amused and ready to move on. Of course, it wasn't just the sight of Browns fans that was bothering Michaels during the game. He was also audibly bothered by the fans banging on the metal throughout the broadcast.
In his defense, this was incredibly annoying.