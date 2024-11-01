Al Michaels Roasts the Jets' Recent Misery With Clever One-Liner
The New York Jets opted to wear an all-black throwback uniform for Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans, prompting a clever one-line from Amazon Prime Video commentator Al Michaels on the game's broadcast.
As the Jets took the field for their prime-time showdown, Michaels couldn't help but drop a comical quip comparing their uniforms to their recent struggles on the field.
"The Jets, in a moment of darkness, as they say, choose to wear black tonight on top of it all," Michaels said.
New York is still seeking its first win since Week 3, having lost each of their last five games. During that time, they underwent a coaching change, replacing Robert Saleh with Jeff Ulbrich, though the results on the field have not improved.
It's been dark times for Jets fans, indeed, and Michaels poked some fun at the team's slew of bad results with his comments on the broadcast.