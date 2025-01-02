Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Makes NFL Draft Decision With Heartwarming Post
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He will forgo his final year of college eligibility, and head for the NFL as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class.
In his post, Milroe thanked Jesus Christ, his family, teammates and coaches Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. He captioned the post: "Thank you, Alabama! Forever Roll Tide!"
“To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script ‘A,'" Milroe wrote. "Representing this university has been one of the greatest honors of my life."
Milroe continued, "Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level. Through every win, every tough loss, and any criticism along the way, my love and dedication to this game has never wavered. Each day, my gratitude for the opportunity to play the sport I love only grows stronger. With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Roll Tide Forever.”
Milroe leaves for the draft after spending the 2023 and '24 seasons as Alabama's primary starting quarterback. In his first season as a starter in 2023, Milroe faced adversity early in the season when he was benched. He earned the starting role again, and rallied the Crimson Tide to a berth in the 2023 College Football Playoff.
During the 2024 season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. There were highs and lows throughout the season for Milroe. In a huge matchup against Georgia, Milroe rose to the occasion by throwing for 372 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and rushing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. In a late season game against Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide likely cost themselves a chance at returning to the playoff when Milroe threw three interceptions and the offense scored just three points. He capped the season off by turning the ball over three times in the first quarter to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Overall, Milroe's high-end talent and athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback should make him a high-upside prospect as he now prepares for the draft.