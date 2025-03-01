Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Addresses 'Underrated' NFL Draft Stock Ahead of Combine Drills
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe plans to boost his draft stock at the NFL combine, where he will throw and participate in drills. Heading into the event, Milroe is not viewed as a first-round pick in April.
Instead, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are seen as the top two quarterbacks in this class. This is no problem for Milroe, who is fine being "underrated" during the draft process.
“I’m cool with being underrated," Milroe told the media. "I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games. And 2023, my first year starting, I didn’t lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses, a lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into that people don’t see.”
Milroe is immensely talented as both a passer and runner, but he has lacked consistency over his two seasons as Alabama's primary starting quarterback. He's had iconic moments like his game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from the 31 yard line in 2023 against Auburn, or his performance against Georgia this season in a thrilling 41-34 victory. As a runner, he was explosive throughout the 2024 season, rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Unfortunately for Milroe, his lowlights were as strong as some of his biggest moments. Milroe was benched during his first season as a starter for the Crimson Tide. He did come back to win the starting job, and led Alabama to the College Football Playoff in 2023, but he also has struggled at the wrong times. Over the final six games of the 2024 season, Milroe threw just three touchdown passes. Yes he played in the SEC, but he threw three interceptions and lost to an underwhelming Oklahoma team late in the season, a loss that was costly in Alabama's chances at returning to the CFP.
Milroe also struggled during the team's bowl game loss to Michigan, and didn't help his prospects at the Senior Bowl. Milroe still has plenty of time to improve his draft stock at the combine, his Pro Day, and in meetings with teams leading up to the draft. At the least, whatever team drafts Milroe will land a player with tremendous upside and talent to tap into.