Alabama OL Tyler Booker Drops the Best Quote of NFL Combine: 'I Make Guys Not Love Football'
If you ask 50 NFL draft prospects why they love football, you're bound to get 50 different answers. Some may point to the thrill of performing for a crowd. Some might cite the camaraderie a team offers.
And then, once in a blue moon, you will receive an answer like the one Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker gave Saturday morning at the NFL combine.
"It's legal assault out there, and I love football because the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore," Booker said. "I do that every down by just giving it my all and letting them know I'm not gonna let up. The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people."
Booker did plenty of that with the Crimson Tide en route to All-America (2024) and All-SEC (2023 and '24) honors in his career.
The New Haven, Conn., native is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft on April 24.