Alabama OL Tyler Booker Drops the Best Quote of NFL Combine: 'I Make Guys Not Love Football'

The draft prospect is an offensive lineman to his core.

Patrick Andres

Tyler Booker before No. 7 Alabama's 27–25 win over South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024.
Tyler Booker before No. 7 Alabama's 27–25 win over South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
If you ask 50 NFL draft prospects why they love football, you're bound to get 50 different answers. Some may point to the thrill of performing for a crowd. Some might cite the camaraderie a team offers.

And then, once in a blue moon, you will receive an answer like the one Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker gave Saturday morning at the NFL combine.

"It's legal assault out there, and I love football because the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore," Booker said. "I do that every down by just giving it my all and letting them know I'm not gonna let up. The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people."

Booker did plenty of that with the Crimson Tide en route to All-America (2024) and All-SEC (2023 and '24) honors in his career.

The New Haven, Conn., native is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft on April 24.

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

