All-Pro Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel Gets Massive Raise With Contract Extension

Van Ginkel's new extension is worth more than the two-year deal he signed last March.

Brigid Kennedy

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on Nov 17, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on Nov 17, 2024. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings and All-Pro linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel have agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract extension with $22.4 million guaranteed, multiple reports confirmed Tuesday.

Van Ginkel, 29, signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikes in March of 2024 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

It has proven an excellent pick-up for Minnesota; in 2024, the Wisconsin product had 79 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble, two pick-sixes, and played in all 17 games. Plus, the breakout showing earned him second-team All-Pro honors, as well as his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.

Now, he's locked up for Skol Nation through the 2026 season.

