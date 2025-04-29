All-Pro Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel Gets Massive Raise With Contract Extension
Van Ginkel's new extension is worth more than the two-year deal he signed last March.
The Minnesota Vikings and All-Pro linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel have agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract extension with $22.4 million guaranteed, multiple reports confirmed Tuesday.
Van Ginkel, 29, signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vikes in March of 2024 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.
It has proven an excellent pick-up for Minnesota; in 2024, the Wisconsin product had 79 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble, two pick-sixes, and played in all 17 games. Plus, the breakout showing earned him second-team All-Pro honors, as well as his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.
Now, he's locked up for Skol Nation through the 2026 season.
