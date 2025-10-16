Alvin Kamara Has Funny Idea for What He'll Do If Saints Ever Trade Him
For nine years now, running back Alvin Kamara has been a fixture on the Saints—eternally good for somewhere in the vicinity of his 59-rushing-yards-per-game and 40-receiving-yards-per-game career averages.
However, Kamara is 30, nearing free agency, and a member of one of the worst teams in football—a far cry from his career's glorious late-2010s start. As trade speculation swirls around the running back, Kamara offered a humorous line about his circumstances to reporters.
"If (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) comes down and says that (I've been traded)," Kamara said Thursday via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, "I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere."
Kamara also said of the trade rumors, “We talked about and we were looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme, like, ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’ I don’t know where that came from. But I don’t want to go anywhere, and I’ve said it countless times.”
The Atlanta native is New Orleans's all-time leading rusher and a five-time Pro Bowler, though he hasn't made the game since 2021. This year, he's carried the ball 83 times for 314 yards and a touchdown to go with 22 catches for 122 receiving yards.
The Saints, currently 1-5, are scheduled to visit the Bears Sunday before playing three NFC South teams in five weeks.