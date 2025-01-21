Alvin Kamara Gives Endorsement for Preferred Saints Head Coach Candidate
Alvin Kamara has gone public with his choice for his team's next head coach. It isn't much of a surprise.
The New Orleans Saints running back took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted the following on Tuesday, " Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi..."
It's not much of a mystery who he's endorsing. The only name that "rhyme wit Fizzi" is Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi.
Rizzi has been with the Saints since 2019, starting out as the special teams coordinator, then adding the assistant head coach title in 2022. He was named interim head coach on November 4 after the team fired Dennis Allen. New Orleans went 3-5 over the team's final eight games to finish the season 5-12.
The Saints' players seem to love the 54-year-old Rizzi, but his coaching tenure left much to be desired.
New Orleans has reportedly advanced New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the second round of interviews. Rizzi was interviewed over the weekend.
In-person interviews were supposed to continue on Tuesday, but are delayed due to snow in New Orleans.