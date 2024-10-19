SI

Alvin Kamara Pours Cold Water on Saints Trade Rumors With Blunt Social Media Message

New Orleans has struggled since a hot start to the season.

The New Orleans Saints, losers of five games in a row, are reeling and weighing their next steps after letting a hot start to the 2024 season fritter away.

However, it does not look like those next steps will include a trade of running back Alvin Kamara.

On Saturday morning, Kamara took to social media to dispel rumors that he wanted off the Saints' sinking ship.

"I (ain't) request a trade... so that’s a lie," Kamara wrote. "I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville."

Knoxville, Tenn., is the location of Tennessee's game against Alabama Saturday; Kamara played for the Volunteers from 2015 to '16.

In the professional ranks, Kamara has spent his entire eight-year career with New Orleans. He has made five Pro Bowls with the team, and is 233 yards away from passing longtime running back Mark Ingram as the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers in their next game on Oct. 27.

