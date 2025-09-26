Amazon Broadcasters Loved Referee's Reaction to Seahawks Player on Hot Mic
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was flagged for a costly offensive holding penalty which wiped away a fourth-quarter touchdown for Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. It was a needless penalty from the standout wide receiver, and he didn't seem to agree with the call from the officials.
When the referee went to announce the holding penalty, Smith-Njigba chose a most inconvenient time to express his dismay with the decision. The disgruntled receiver walked up to the ref and blurted right into the hot mic, "That's some bulls––!"
The official wasn't pleased, and he gave Smith-Njigba a comically stern look as Seattle's receiver retreated to the line of scrimmage. Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels both had a hilarious reaction to the unexpected interaction between the player and ref on the Amazon Prime broadcast.
Herbstreit, rather fittingly, likened the glare of the referee to that of a disappointed parent scolding their child for misbehaving.
After the penalty, the Seahawks weren't able to get back into the end zone, and were forced to settle for three points as opposed to six, and potentially seven. Smith-Njigba made sure his thoughts on the holding penalty were made abundantly clear to anyone watching the prime time game.