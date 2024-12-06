Amazon's Tony Gonzalez Hilariously Had a Hard Time Hitting A Wiffle Ball Off a Tee
Amazon Prime analyst Tony Gonzalez is best known being a Hall of Fame NFL tight end but he also provided significant contributions to the basketball team while at Cal, so it stands to reason that he's an excellent athlete and would excel in any reasonable sporting endeavor. But that's actually not the case, as he provided some levity and things for youth baseball coaches to advise against when tasked with hitting Wiffle balls off a tee on the Thursday Night Football postgame show.
You're probably thinking, "Hey man, how bad could it really have been?" So let us assure you that it was not pretty at all and viewers with any type of lumbar issues should think twice before watching Gonzalez take mighty all-or-nothing hacks.
Why is a football postgame show's analyst hitting off a tee from Ford Field's endzone? How about you stop asking so many questions because clearly top-tier television was realized. That goes for any future trips Gonzalez may have to make to the doctor. A good bit is worth a mild tricep strain.