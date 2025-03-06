Amon-Ra St. Bown Believes Ben Johnson's Recent Comments Will Fire Up Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions will likely already be motivated to face the Chicago Bears and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson next season, but quarterback Jared Goff could have some extra fuel the next time he goes up against his former coach.
At the NFL combine, Johnson praised Caleb Williams's strengths as a quarterback, including his athleticism and ability to make off-schedule plays. Johnson did not bring up Goff's name or specifically compare him to Williams, but some interpreted his comments as an unintended diss toward Goff, his quarterback over the three seasons prior.
"To have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that's what gets me going a little bit," Johnson said last week. "I get excited thinking about that because I haven't really been around that since I've been in the league. I've been on the other side; it's demoralizing."
Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Equanimeous, disagreed on The St. Brown Podcast if Johnson's comments were a diss to Goff, but Amon-Ra believes that they will give Goff "more fire" the next time they will play the Bears.
"It's just going to give Jared (Goff) that much more fire when we play the Bears," Amon-Ra said. "Am I here for it? I'm here for it."
Even if Goff does not feel offended by that specific quote, he could feel motivated to prove he can succeed without Johnson. Over his career, much of Goff's success has been credited to either Johnson or Sean McVay, his coach in Los Angeles for four years.
With Johnson leaving for the Bears and Goff now a veteran that has regained his confidence with the Lions, he has a prime opportunity to show he can play great without Johnson or McVay.