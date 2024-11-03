Amon-Ra St. Brown Delivered Three-Word Message Before Packers Game Without Saying a Word
Amon-Ra St. Brown sent a strong message to the city of Green Bay and the Packers before his Detroit Lions faced them in Week 9.
The Lions star wide receiver's pregame outfit included a hoodie that said, "GREENBAY SUCKS." A few shots are below.
A pretty clear declaration there.
The 6-1 Lions face the 6-2 Packers in a key NFC North matchup that has huge playoff implications. St. Brown and the Lions control their own destiny for the division title and a win on Sunday would only further solidify that.
The 25-year-old wide receiver is having an excellent season after signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension in the offseason. So far this season, he has 41 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns.
Last season, in two matchups against the Packers, St. Brown combined to catch 14 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Detroit won at Lambeau Field 34-20, but lost to Green Bay 29-22 at home.
We'll see how the next chapter of the rivalry plays out, but St. Brown fired the first shot before the game even started.