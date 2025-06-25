Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Expletive to Explain How to Pronounce Tyler Shough's Last Name
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has an interesting last name. While it looks like it would be pronounced "Show," like a program you'd watch on television, it's actually pronounced "Shuck," as in the act of removing the husk from an ear of corn.
See how easy that was, Amon-Ra?
Shough recently appeared on the St. Brown Podcast with NFL brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous and, as Amon-Ra introduced him—rather than taking the route I just did—he hilariously used an expletive to explain how to say his last name.
"Tyler Shough," he explained. "If you don't know how to pronounce his name, just think 'f—' and then add 'Sh' in front."
Here's a look:
The clarification quickly put a grin on Shough's face.
Shough, 25, was selected by New Orleans with the No. 40 pick (second round) of the 2025 NFL draft and, with the retirement of Derek Carr, is in line to be the Saints' starting quarterback this coming season.