Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Expletive to Explain How to Pronounce Tyler Shough's Last Name

That's one way to put it.

Mike Kadlick

Shough joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown's podcast. / Screenshot via @StBrownPodcast on X.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has an interesting last name. While it looks like it would be pronounced "Show," like a program you'd watch on television, it's actually pronounced "Shuck," as in the act of removing the husk from an ear of corn.

See how easy that was, Amon-Ra?

Shough recently appeared on the St. Brown Podcast with NFL brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous and, as Amon-Ra introduced him—rather than taking the route I just did—he hilariously used an expletive to explain how to say his last name.

"Tyler Shough," he explained. "If you don't know how to pronounce his name, just think 'f—' and then add 'Sh' in front."

Here's a look:

The clarification quickly put a grin on Shough's face.

Shough, 25, was selected by New Orleans with the No. 40 pick (second round) of the 2025 NFL draft and, with the retirement of Derek Carr, is in line to be the Saints' starting quarterback this coming season.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

