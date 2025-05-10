Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Shockingly Retiring From NFL, per Report
Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, according to a Saturday morning report from NewOrleans.football owner and writer Nick Underhill. The Saints confirmed the news in a statement shortly after Underhill's reporting.
"Carr tried all his options to get back on the field and ultimately decided against having another surgery and will retire," Underhill said in a post on X Saturday morning.
He added the Saints will recoup the money from a contract restructuring the organization agreed to with the quarterback this offseason.
The team's statement detailed the shoulder injury Carr experienced as he returned to throwing in March, in which the medical team discovered a lateral tear and, "significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff." Surgery would have sidelined him for all of 2025, which had been reported previously, with, "no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed."
The injury was the source of much speculation with the team reportedly unable to get substantial clarity on the status of the ailment heading into the draft. New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough out of Louisville in the second round, adding to a depth chart that features Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
Carr added in the Saints' statement, "Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heater, I've decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.