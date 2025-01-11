Amon-Ra St. Brown Had Kind Gesture for Michigan Bakery That Made Life-Size Cake of Him
Detroit Lions' star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a sweet gesture for the Michigan bakery that baked a life-size cake depicting his upside down celebration from earlier this season.
The Home Bakery in Rochester, Mich., made the ginormous display which they revealed this past week and plan to keep in their window throughout Detroit's playoff run.
On the St. Brown Podcast, which Amon-Ra hosts with his brother Equanimeous, the Lions' wideout announced that he is giving away two tickets to Detroit's divisional round game next weekend. Anyone who makes a purchase at the Home Bakery between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win the tickets.
St. Brown also mentioned he plans to go to the shop next week so he can see his likeness in cake. He said he eventually wants to give it a taste, too.
"I'm a bit speechless," Heather Tocco, the owner of Home Bakery, told Sports Illustrated over text about the support from St. Brown.
Tocco said that her and some of her team members would work on the Lions-themed display far into the night and into the early morning hours. All during their busiest time of the year: the holiday season.
The display has already become an attraction for locals to stop by to see the ginormous concoction and snag a picture. Now, if they head inside and buy a treat, they could find themselves at the Lions' first playoff game.
What a cool way for St. Brown to show support for the bakers who chronicled his famous celebration in cake-form.