SI

Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Update on Offseason Procedure

The Lions star discussed his health in the run-up to the 2025 season.

Patrick Andres

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates the Lions' 2023 playoff win over the Buccaneers.
Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates the Lions' 2023 playoff win over the Buccaneers. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The end of the Detroit Lions' 2024 season left a bad taste in their fans' mouths, as the team fell apart in a 45–31 divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders.

In order to continue their current golden age, the Lions will need all the help they can get—starting with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. To that end, St. Brown updated reporters on his status for 2025 Thursday.

According to the NFL's news roundup, St. Brown indicated that he underwent knee surgery this offseason but expressed belief that he would be ready for training camp.

The USC product, just four years into his career, is already one of the best wide receivers in football. He made his third Pro Bowl and second All-Pro team in '24, catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Detroit, looking to build on the winningest season in franchise history, is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the rival Green Bay Packers.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL