Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Update on Offseason Procedure
The end of the Detroit Lions' 2024 season left a bad taste in their fans' mouths, as the team fell apart in a 45–31 divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders.
In order to continue their current golden age, the Lions will need all the help they can get—starting with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. To that end, St. Brown updated reporters on his status for 2025 Thursday.
According to the NFL's news roundup, St. Brown indicated that he underwent knee surgery this offseason but expressed belief that he would be ready for training camp.
The USC product, just four years into his career, is already one of the best wide receivers in football. He made his third Pro Bowl and second All-Pro team in '24, catching 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Detroit, looking to build on the winningest season in franchise history, is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the rival Green Bay Packers.