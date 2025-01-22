Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares What He Texted Dan Campbell After Lions' Playoff Loss
The Detroit Lions may have ended their postseason earlier than expected, but this team still has faith in head coach Dan Campbell to take them all the way, according to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Speaking on an episode of The St. Brown Podcast with his brother Equanimeous, the Lions wideout said that he texted his head coach after the team's devastating loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
"I texted him after the game," St. Brown said of Campbell. "I just said, like, 'I love you, man. I know this sucks.' But I told him I wouldn't want to be playing for any other head coach. I trust him, this, that, and the other. We'll be back. And he's like, 'Same thing. I love you, man.' This, that, and the other, whatever."
Speaking to Equanimeous, St. Brown then made clear his faith in his head coach, even with the exit of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
"We got Dan," St. Brown continued. "Feel like Dan is, to me, he's one of the best coaches in the league. ... I mean, he's smart. I feel like some people don't know how smart he really is. But the dude knows X's and O's, defense, offense, special teams. He wants to win as bad as the players, if not more. He's the ultimate competitor. So, as long as we got Dan, man, we're good. He's going to figure it out, I trust him."
At Campbell's press conference on Monday, he also said St. Brown had texted him after the loss.
"I got a text from St. Brown at 4 o'clock in the morning after that game," the coach told the media. "So I know the guys it eats away at. And they're the right guys. They're our guys for a reason. And that's what will always give me hope and let me know we're only going to be better. We're only coming back stronger. We're going to learn from this and it's just more fuel on the fire, is what it is."
Just a few years ago, no one would have believed you if you said Detroit would eventually become the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And yet, here they are. So although the Lions still haven't punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, St. Brown is right—there's no doubt that it's coming, especially if Campbell, who turned the team around, has anything to do with it.