Amon-Ra St. Brown Surprises Young Lions Fan Who Rescued Woman From Car Accident
Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions had a wholesome surprise for one heroic young fan at practice on Monday.
15-year-old John Agnello of St. Clair Shores, Mich., made headlines in July for his heroic acts in the rescuing of an elderly woman who crashed her car into a lake. The Lions caught wind of his valorous deed and invited him to the team's practice session as a reward. But that wasn't all they had planned for Agnello.
Amon-Ra St. Brown helped the organization deliver a heartwarming surprise for the 15-year-old, offering him and his family four tickets to Detroit's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. St. Brown informed Agnallo about the tickets while giving him an autographed No. 14 jersey.
Agnello was fishing at Lakefront Park when the car accident occurred. He was one of the individuals who helped remove the driver from the vehicle after it crashed into the lake, using a rock smash to the back window and enter the car.
"I’m just fishing, know what I mean? Nothing crazy. (Then) I hear a loud noise," he told Fox 2 Detroit. "So, then I run over there instantly with a neighbor. … We both get in there at the same time, we just both swim to her instantly."
"I couldn’t even feel the cuts because I was so locked in, you know what I mean?" he said of the cuts he sustained on his legs.
Agnello will now be treated to an amazing experience at Ford Field, courtesy of the Lions, as a reward for his stunningly heroic acts in a critical moment.