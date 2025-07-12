Amon-Ra St. Brown's Girlfriend Accidentally Led Him to Pick Wrong Jersey Number
Since the Detroit Lions drafted wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, St. Brown has made it a point to use all the receivers picked ahead of him as motivation throughout his career. St. Brown still keeps a notebook of all the receivers drafted before him, and even chose his jersey number, 14, based on the number of wideouts selected before the Lions took him.
The only issue? St. Brown's girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, accidentally counted the wrong number of receivers picked before St. Brown in the draft. Adams counted 14 receivers taken before St. Brown, when there were actually 16 receivers selected before St. Brown, leading him to select the wrong jersey number.
"He'll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers [drafted] before him and that was gonna be his number, and I messed up," Adams said on Netflix's Quarterback. "And it's not 14 and I told him it was 14. And so that's why he's 14."
"This was early, right after I got drafted. I was like, 'Sure, let's do it.' And then I recounted and I was like, 'That's not the right number,'" St. Brown said. "It was actually 16 receivers."
Fortunately, the number 14 has worked out for St. Brown, becoming a two-time first-team All Pro and recording three 1,000-yard seasons through the first four seasons of his pro career. Additionally, his quarterback, Jared Goff, has donned the number 16 jersey in Detroit.
"I should have chose 16 looking back on it," St. Brown said, "but Jared looks better in 16 than me."