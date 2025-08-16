SI

Andy Dalton Leaves Panthers' Preseason Game Against Texans With Injury

The quarterback hurt his right elbow.

Patrick Andres

Andy Dalton left the Panthers' game against the Texans with an injury.
Andy Dalton left the Panthers' game against the Texans with an injury. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Panthers may have their starting quarterback, but their backup quarterback situation might be shaken up a bit after the events of Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton exited Saturday's game with a right elbow injury after being hit by Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter, the team said. Dalton was replaced by Jack Plummer, a well-traveled college quarterback who has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.

Dalton attempted just four passes, completing two for 22 yards.

The TCU product and three-time Pro Bowler had an eventful 2024, taking over starting duties for the Panthers after rookie Bryce Young got off to a tough start as a pro. Dalton started five games for the Panthers before hurting the thumb on his throwing hand in a car accident, opening the door for Young to take back the starting job and improve on his play earlier in the year.

The Panthers, looking to rebound from their sixth straight 10-loss season, are scheduled to open regular-season play on Sept. 7 against the Jaguars.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL