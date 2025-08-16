Andy Dalton Leaves Panthers' Preseason Game Against Texans With Injury
The Panthers may have their starting quarterback, but their backup quarterback situation might be shaken up a bit after the events of Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton exited Saturday's game with a right elbow injury after being hit by Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter, the team said. Dalton was replaced by Jack Plummer, a well-traveled college quarterback who has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.
Dalton attempted just four passes, completing two for 22 yards.
The TCU product and three-time Pro Bowler had an eventful 2024, taking over starting duties for the Panthers after rookie Bryce Young got off to a tough start as a pro. Dalton started five games for the Panthers before hurting the thumb on his throwing hand in a car accident, opening the door for Young to take back the starting job and improve on his play earlier in the year.
The Panthers, looking to rebound from their sixth straight 10-loss season, are scheduled to open regular-season play on Sept. 7 against the Jaguars.