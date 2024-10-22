Andy Dalton Being Evaluated by Panthers Medical Staff After Car Accident in Charlotte
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were in a car accident Tuesday in Charlotte, the Panthers announced in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
"Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel," the organization said in a statement.
Dalton, 36, has played in six games for the Panthers this season and started five. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown seven touchdowns against six interceptions since replacing former No. 1 pick Bryce Young at the quarterback position on Sept. 16.
Over the course of his 14-year NFL career, Dalton has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in addition to Carolina.
As a collegian, Dalton finished ninth in the Heisman voting with TCU in 2010.
The Panthers are currently 1-6, last in the NFC South and three games behind the first-place Atlanta Falcons. They would pick second in the NFL draft if the season ended Tuesday.