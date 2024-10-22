SI

Andy Dalton Being Evaluated by Panthers Medical Staff After Car Accident in Charlotte

The Carolina quarterback was not transported by emergency medical personnel.

Andy Dalton scrambles. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were in a car accident Tuesday in Charlotte, the Panthers announced in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

"Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel," the organization said in a statement.

Dalton, 36, has played in six games for the Panthers this season and started five. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown seven touchdowns against six interceptions since replacing former No. 1 pick Bryce Young at the quarterback position on Sept. 16.

Over the course of his 14-year NFL career, Dalton has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in addition to Carolina.

As a collegian, Dalton finished ninth in the Heisman voting with TCU in 2010.

The Panthers are currently 1-6, last in the NFC South and three games behind the first-place Atlanta Falcons. They would pick second in the NFL draft if the season ended Tuesday.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

