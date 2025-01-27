Andy Reid Seemed to Acknowledge Controversial Fourth-Down Call After Chiefs' Win
The NFL world learned Sunday night that some games are indeed won by a matter of inches.
The Kansas City Chiefs booked their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 32–29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship tilt that was marred by one particular game-changing call in the fourth quarter.
On a fourth-and-1 near mid-field, Bills quarterback Josh Allen went for it on a tush push play that was ruled just short of the marker. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore and the game's announcers seemed to think Allen had gotten the first down, but the refs decided otherwise, and after review they upheld the call on the field. Patrick Mahomes would go on to score a touchdown on the ensuing Chiefs' drive to give his team the late lead.
After the Chiefs pulled out yet another one-score win, many on social media had plenty to say about that pivotal tide-turning moment with some believing that Kansas City got preferential treatment from the refs. The Chiefs' divisional round win over the Houston Texans earlier this month didn't help change that narrative.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared to acknowledge the controversial fourth-down call in his postgame presser when he noted how "lucky" his team was to come away with a win.
"Literally a game of inches today. We were lucky to be on that side of it today. We had the most inches," Reid said.
This is hardly the first time a Chiefs playoff game as been tainted by an officiating controversy, and with the big game coming up, it won't be the last.
Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX playing for the three-peat, as the team with the best shot at achieving the highly coveted feat since the New England Patriots in 2003 and '04.