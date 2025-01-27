CBS Rules Analyst Thought Refs Got Game-Changing Call Wrong in Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game
The Kansas City Chiefs were once again the beneficiaries of a questionable decision from referees during a crucial moment of the AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills.
On fourth-and-1 at the 41-yard line, the Bills attempted to pick up a first down with the classic Tush Push. Josh Allen kept the ball himself and his teammates tried to shove him forward past the marker. It appeared that Allen did enough to secure the first down, but he was ruled to be short.
Even CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore was under the impression that Allen picked up the required yardage for a fresh set of downs, yet officials awarded the Chiefs the football nonetheless.
"I felt like he gained it by about a third of the football, Jim. That was just my take on the play. Tough, tough play," said Steratore to Jim Nantz.
Both Nantz and Romo agreed with Steratore's assessment of the situation. Ultimately, the officials felt otherwise.
One official indicated he thought Allen had successfully picked up the first down, but he was overruled by another official who thought otherwise.
It was certainly a controversial moment, especially considering Patrick Mahomes gave Kansas City a 29–22 lead with a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.