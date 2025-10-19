Andy Reid Had Classy Message for Pete Carroll After Chiefs' Shutout Win vs. Raiders
Andy Reid set aside the longtime Chiefs-Raiders rivalry after their 31-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday to extend some nice words for Pete Carroll.
Reid faced Carroll for the first time since he took over for the Raiders, and the Chiefs completely dominated the game en route to a shutout victory. The Chiefs limited the Raiders to fewer than 100 total yards of offense, zero third down conversions and held the football for over 42 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, their offense rolled for over 400 yards while the Raiders saw star edge rusher Maxx Crosby leave the game with an injury.
The win was so lopsided that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not play in the fourth quarter and Kansas City did their first victory formation with over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game.
“My heart goes out to Pete," Reid told reporters after the game. "Pete and I have been doing this a long time. The team with the injuries, that's just crushing for him. Especially when 98 goes out of the game, that's a tough thing for a guy to go through. I know it’s the Raiders and I know we like to get after the Raiders, but you hate seeing that happen to his players. He had a couple different injuries that took place. Tough deal, but he's a good football coach.”
While Carroll was a Super Bowl champion and held a 170-120 record as head coach before he took over the Raiders, he's had a tough start to his tenure leading the Silver and Black. The Raiders are 2-5 under Carroll, and the offense has struggled with the basics—both turnovers and consistently scoring points.
Reid and the Chiefs, meanwhile, appear to be right back on track after an 0-2 start to the season. The Chiefs have won four of their last five, and the offense has scored at least 30 points in three of their last four games. The offense looks the best it has in multiple seasons, and the defense had their best performance of the season.
The Chiefs will look to continue their momentum when they face the Commanders in primetime next week, while the Raiders will try to turn their season around as they head on their bye.