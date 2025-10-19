Chiefs Did the Funniest Thing to Raiders in Closing Minutes of Blowout Win
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs appear to be back to the high level of play that we've been accustomed to seeing from them over the years. If you need any proof of that, just look at their performance in Sunday's game against the Raiders at Arrowhead, as they blew out their AFC West rivals, 31-0.
The game was so out of hand that Mahomes didn't even play in the fourth quarter, as Andy Reid pulled his star quarterback at the end of the third quarter.
Kansas City then later did one of the funniest things you'll see this season—they went into victory formation before the two-minute warning.
Here's how bad it was Sunday for the Raiders:
That is something you don't see very often but it perfectly summed up how good the Chiefs played and how much of a mess the Raiders are right now.
Tony Romo didn't hold back on the Raiders during that moment, saying:
"I think it’s one thing if a team throws for under 100 yards, Jim. It’s rare for a quarterback to do that but it does happen, we’ve seen it before where a quarterback throws for under 100 yards. But for the team to have 93 total yards—93 total yards—this is not going to be a tape that the Raiders are going to want to watch. This is one of those, Pete Carroll, where you need to figure out how you’re going to handle this and get this team ready for the next week and sometimes you just toss [the game tape] in the trash."
Ouch.
Geno Smith was awful for the Raiders, throwing for just 67 yards before being benched for Kenny Pickett.
Fans roasted the Raiders on social media:
The Raiders are now 2-5 on the season and will look to bounce back when they host the Jaguars after their bye week.
The Chiefs are now 4-3 and are back to looking like the Chiefs.
Just ask Pete Carroll.