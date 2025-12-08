Andy Reid Won’t Be Able to Defend Going For It on Fourth Down Late vs. Texans
Andy Reid made one of the most inexplicable decisions of his coaching career on Sunday night against the Texans. Tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, with his defense playing incredible football, Reid chose to go for it on fourth-and-one from Kansas City's own 31 yard line.
Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to Rashee Rice and the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs.
It did not take long for the Texans to prove to everyone that Reid's decision was the wrong one. After punting on their first five posessions of the second half, the Texans, working with a short field, scored six plays later.
After the Texans took the lead, the Chiefs were put in a position where they were actually forced to go for it on fourth down on their very next possession. Again, they failed as Mahomes again went to Rice and he dropped the pass.
The Chiefs came into the game with a 6-6 record and a slim chance at making the playoffs. A loss to the Texans would make it nearly impossible. The way that the Chiefs defense had been playing up to that point, the decision to go for it was immediately worth second guessing. After seeing the result there's no defense.