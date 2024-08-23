Andy Reid Doppelgänger Entering Season In the Most Andy Reid Shape Of His Life
Our brief national nightmare is almost over as there is precious little preseason standing between now and a time when meaningful NFL football bombards us from every corner.
The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs were charged with closing out their preseason contractual responsibilities last night, which provided those who have long pined for Ian Book to battle it out with Austin Reed to see that manifest in real life.
And the thrills weren't contained to the field as one individual jumped at the opportunity to do his Andy Reid lookalike bit in the stands. Where the cameras found him! No way.
It's not the first time this character has been highlighted on a broadcast, which surely helps with the business of booking cameos. Exposure is exposure, even if both teams' starters were nowhere the field.
It must be a blessing and a curse to have Fake Andy Reid in your section. On one hand there's the opportunity to stand so close to greatness. On the other side of the coin, though, is the immense disctraction. Who could focus on whatever Patrick Mahomes is doing when someone with the same body type and mustache as a head coach is doing prop comedy in your periphery?