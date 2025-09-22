Andy Reid Explains What Happened With Travis Kelce During Heated Sideline Spat
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to collect their first win of the NFL season with a 22-9 triumph over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. It was just like old times for the dynastic Chiefs with the rushing attack finally turning in a 100-yard game and the defense looking especially stingy. The offense still appears to very much be a work in progress, yet Patrick Mahomes was productive and Travis Kelce turned back the clock by having a high-profile incident with Andy Reid on the sidelines.
Frustrations between coach and player–and possibly the situation—boiled over after Kansas City was forced to settle for field goals on three consecutive first-half possessions. As Kelce made his way over to the sideline, Reid was there to greet him with an aggressive message and a body bump. The future Hall of Fame tight end provided the same energy in making it clear that he also wasn't too happy.
Reid explained what the hubbub was all about after the win, saying that such interactions actually show something he loves about Kelce.
"He's a passionate guy and I love that part," Reid said. "I've been through a lot of things with him, that's all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game."
This is one of those things that one has to bend over backwards to see as a big deal. Everyone knows that Reid and Kelce are fine no matter how passionate the exchanges can be. This is what happens when two people really want to win. The Chiefs being 0-2 made the sense of urgency even more tangible.