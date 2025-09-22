SI

Travis Kelce, Andy Reid Bump Shoulders in Heated Exchange During Chiefs-Giants

Reid and Kelce were involved in another intense moment on the sideline as the Chiefs' offense struggled in the first half.

Stephen Douglas

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had an intense conversation after another failed Chiefs drive.
Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had an intense conversation after another failed Chiefs drive. / NBC / @ohnohedidnt2
In this story:

The Chiefs continued their offensive struggles in the first half of their Sunday Night Football game against the Giants in Week 3. Kansas City managed just two field goals in the first half against New York, and things got heated on the sideline during the second quarter.

After the Chiefs settled for a field goal on their third straight possession of the first half, Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid had some words on the sideline. Reid appeared to put his shoulder into his tight end's chest while they talked.

This is not the first time that Reid and Kelce have been seen getting physical on the sideline. Kelce got in Reid's face and bumped him during the Super Bowl. While there were no hard feelings—and both Kelce and Reid confirmed as much—it appears the coach finally got him back.

Obviously the NFC East causes some serious problems for the Chiefs' biggest names.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL