Travis Kelce, Andy Reid Bump Shoulders in Heated Exchange During Chiefs-Giants
The Chiefs continued their offensive struggles in the first half of their Sunday Night Football game against the Giants in Week 3. Kansas City managed just two field goals in the first half against New York, and things got heated on the sideline during the second quarter.
After the Chiefs settled for a field goal on their third straight possession of the first half, Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid had some words on the sideline. Reid appeared to put his shoulder into his tight end's chest while they talked.
This is not the first time that Reid and Kelce have been seen getting physical on the sideline. Kelce got in Reid's face and bumped him during the Super Bowl. While there were no hard feelings—and both Kelce and Reid confirmed as much—it appears the coach finally got him back.
Obviously the NFC East causes some serious problems for the Chiefs' biggest names.