Andy Reid Gives Game Ball, Cheeseburgers to Chiefs Reporter Nearing Retirement
There's an old adage in journalism that the reporter should never become the story, but the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't help but celebrate Adam Teicher Thursday.
Teicher—ESPN's Chiefs beat reporter for the last 12 seasons, and The Kansas City Star's beat reporter for 20 seasons before that—is nearing retirement; 2024–25 will be his final season. As Kansas City's '24 run can end at any time, coach Andy Reid arranged two special going-away gifts for Teicher.
"Thirty-two years, and this is what you get right here from me," Reid said, holding up a commemorative game ball.
"That's all?" Teicher joked.
"No, that's not all, but for right now, congratulations on that," Reid said. "Enjoy every minute. We also have a cheeseburger bar for all of you in tribute to Adam."
Teicher saw it all in his tenure covering the Chiefs, from 2–14 disasters in 2008 and '12 to three championships with era-defining quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
It was only appropriate that Kansas City send a veteran chronicler out the right way.