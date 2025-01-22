Andy Reid Gives Unfortunate Update on Chiefs’ Offensive Star Before Bills Clash
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their Super Bowl heroes for the rest of the postseason.
Ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC championship game tilt against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Andy Reid told reporters that wide receiver Mecole Hardman would remain on injured reserve and thus be ruled out for the remainder of the Chiefs’ playoff run this winter.
Hardman landed on injured reserve prior to Week 14 of the regular season after suffering a knee injury, and his availability remained a looming question mark heading into the postseason.
Hardman, who re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal last offseason, memorably reeled in the game-winning touchdown in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The veteran wideout finished his 2024 campaign with 12 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown, logging 115 offensive snaps and 73 special teams snaps.
Hardman will now turn his focus to recovering to full health as he weighs his options ahead of free agency in March. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to rely on receivers Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and others in what could be an offensive shootout against the Bills.